Barclays gets green light to expand in Israel

JERUSALEM Aug 15 Bank of Israel Governor
Stanley Fischer has awarded Barclays a banking licence
and permit to open a branch, the central bank said, paving the
way for the UK-listed bank to expand its investment banking and
brokerage activities.
The move comes after Barclays last Thursday applied to join
the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. It cannot become a TASE member,
which would allow it to operate in the securities and brokerage
fields, without a licence from the central bank.
The TASE has yet to approve Barclays' application request.
Barclays would become the fifth foreign bank with branches
in Israel, joining Citibank , HSBC , BNP Paribas
and State Bank of India.
It has had a representative office in Israel since 2008 --
after acquiring the office of U.S. investment bank Lehman
Brothers -- and the permit to open a branch provides it with a
platform to expand its banking activity in Israel.
"The banking supervision department welcomes the expansion
of activity of international banks in Israel, and believes this
will increase competition," a central bank statement said.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)