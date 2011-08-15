Barclays gets green light to expand in Israel

JERUSALEM Aug 15 Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer has awarded Barclays a banking licence and permit to open a branch, the central bank said, paving the way for the UK-listed bank to expand its investment banking and brokerage activities.

The move comes after Barclays last Thursday applied to join the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. It cannot become a TASE member, which would allow it to operate in the securities and brokerage fields, without a licence from the central bank.

The TASE has yet to approve Barclays' application request.

Barclays would become the fifth foreign bank with branches in Israel, joining Citibank , HSBC , BNP Paribas and State Bank of India.

It has had a representative office in Israel since 2008 -- after acquiring the office of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers -- and the permit to open a branch provides it with a platform to expand its banking activity in Israel.

"The banking supervision department welcomes the expansion of activity of international banks in Israel, and believes this will increase competition," a central bank statement said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)