Ex-Barclays executive, businessman given jail terms in Italy for corruption

MILAN, March 27 A former manager of Barclays
in Italy Vittorio Maria De Stasio and businessman Aldo
Bonaldi were sentenced to jail by a court in Milan on Friday on
corruption charges.
De Stasio, who was sued by Barclays, was charged with
facilitating loans to four companies owned by Bonaldi even after
finding out the businessman was caught up in a case involving an
11-million-euro scam against the European Union.
The court heard De Stasio, who was Barclays' chief executive
for retail and business banking in Italy, received 150,000 euros
in kickbacks paid into Swiss bank accounts after the loans were
granted.
A judge sentenced the pair to two years and eight months
each in prison. They have the right to appeal and will not go to
jail until the appeals process is exhausted.
They were also ordered to pay Barclays 2 million euros in
damages.
De Stasio, who was in the courtroom, did not make any
comment. He had previously denied wrongdoing. Bonaldi's lawyer
did not respond to a request for comment.
