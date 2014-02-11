版本:
Barclays CEO says to cut up to 12,000 jobs this year

LONDON Feb 11 British bank Barclays said it expects to cut between 10,000 and 12,000 jobs at the bank this year, including about 7,000 in Britain.

Chief Executive Antony Jenkins said about half of the affected staff in Britain had been notified.

The bank had 139,600 staff at the end of December.
