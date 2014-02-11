Barclays CEO says to cut up to 12,000 jobs this year

BRIEF-Halliburton reports Q1 loss per share of $0.04 from continuing operations
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations excluding items
LONDON Feb 11 British bank Barclays said it expects to cut between 10,000 and 12,000 jobs at the bank this year, including about 7,000 in Britain.
Chief Executive Antony Jenkins said about half of the affected staff in Britain had been notified.
The bank had 139,600 staff at the end of December.
* Unity Bancorp reports 16.8% increase in net income, excluding nonrecurring gain
April 24 Large drugmakers with piles of cash are on the hunt for promising medicines being developed by small companies to treat NASH, a progressive fatty liver disease poised to become the leading cause of liver transplants by 2020.