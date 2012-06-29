U.S. judge asks if Barclays' Libor deal affects 2010 settlement

June 28 A U.S. judge ordered Barclays Plc
and the U.S. Justice Department on Thursday to explain
if the bank's $453 million settlement of allegations it
manipulated interest rates affects a 2010 settlement in a case
involving alleged illegal dealings with banks in countries like
Iran and Cuba.
The order came from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in
Washington, D.C., who has been overseeing the separate $298
million settlement by Barclays of claims it violated U.S. trade
sanctions. Sullivan gave both sides until July 11 to address his
question.
The 2010 deferred prosecution agreement specifies that
Barclays could become "subject to prosecution for any federal
crimes of which the United States has knowledge." Those include
the alleged illegal transactions Barclays conducted for
customers in Cuba, Iran and Sudan from 1995 to 2006.
The order came a day after Barclays agreed to settle claims
it manipulated the London interbank offered rate, or Libor,
brought by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the
U.S. Department of Justice and the U.K.'s Financial Services
Authority. The Justice Department's investigation is ongoing.
On Thursday, Mark Lane, a spokesman for Barclays, declined
comment. A Justice Department spokesperson could not be reached
after normal U.S. business hours.
In August 2010, the Justice Department charged Barclays with
violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and
the Trading with the Enemy Act. Prosecutors agreed to defer
prosecution as part of the $298 million settlement. Sullivan
criticized the settlement at the time as a "sweetheart deal,"
but he ultimately approved it.
In a status report filed May 30, prosecutors said the United
States was "not aware that Barclays has committed any federal
crime during the term" of the deferred prosecution agreement.