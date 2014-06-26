版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 27日 星期五 03:32 BJT

Barclays CEO says undertaking internal dark pool investigation

NEW YORK, June 26 Barclays PLC has begun an internal investigation into allegations of fraud by the New York state attorney general at the British bank's U.S.-based dark pool, Chief Executive Antony Jenkins said in a memo to his employees on Friday.

"I will not tolerate any circumstances in which our clients are lied to or misled and any instances I discover will be dealt with severely. The success of our business depends crucially on our clients being able to rely absolutely on our honesty and integrity," he said in the memo obtained by Reuters. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐