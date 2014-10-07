Barclays says New York 'dark pool' suit oversteps legal bounds

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 7 Barclays PLC on Tuesday
urged a New York court to toss the state attorney general's
fraud case over how the bank ran its private U.S. trading venue,
saying the case oversteps state securities laws and offers no
proof any investors were hurt.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a lawsuit
on June 25 accusing the London-based bank of giving an unfair
edge to high-frequency traders and lying to other customers
about it. It is the highest-profile case in a
recent raft of investigations by authorities into the fairness
of high-speed, automated trading practices and alternative
trading systems, or "dark pools."
Barclays said in its court filing that Schneiderman was
trying to dramatically expand the powers of a New York statute
known as the Martin Act, which aims to protect investors when
the purchase, sale, or exchange of a security is misrepresented.
It said Schneiderman had conceded in an earlier filing that the
lawsuit was based on claims that Barclays had misrepresented how
it operated its dark pool rather than about any particular
security transaction.
"The NYAG's reading of the Martin Act would render the Act
virtually unlimited in scope," Barclays said in the filing, a
response to Schneiderman's Sept. 16 filing disputing an earlier
motion to dismiss the case.
Schneiderman spokesman Matt Mittenthal declined comment.
Dark pools are used to trade big blocks of shares
anonymously. The market is not informed of the trades until they
are completed, minimizing the risk that others will get wind of
the trade and move against it.
Barclays had promised investors they would be protected from
"predatory" and "toxic" trades inside its dark pool.
Schneiderman said he had evidence the bank falsified marketing
materials and misled big institutional clients in an effort to
grow its dark pool to increase revenues and bonuses.
The Barclays filing said Schneiderman's arguments were
"creating a perception of wrongdoing where none exists," and
said that nowhere in the lawsuit does the attorney general
allege Barclays' customers failed to get quality executions.
It pointed to one example in which the attorney general said
Barclays had told clients that no more than 6 percent of trading
in its dark pool was "aggressive," while separately telling some
high frequency traders that 25 percent of the orders that took
liquidity, or bought shares, were "aggressive."
Barclays said Schneiderman failed to distinguish the
difference between liquidity-taking orders in the later figure,
versus all trading activity in the former figure.
"This is akin to the NYAG bringing a fraud claim against a
grocer who tells one customer that 6 percent of all food he
sells are apples, and another customer that 25 percent of all
fruit he sells are apples. There is simply no fraud," Barclays
said.
(Reporting by John McCrank; additional reporting by Karen
Freifeld)