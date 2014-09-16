UPDATE 1-N.Y. says Barclays move to toss fraud case should be denied

(Adds details)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 16 New York's attorney general said on Tuesday that Barclays Plc's motion to dismiss the state's lawsuit alleging the bank lied to customers about "high-frequency" trading on its private trading platform should be denied.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in response to the motion filed in July that Barclays' arguments to dismiss the lawsuit are "misguided" and "disingenuous" by suggesting the case falls outside of the scope of the state's securities laws.

Schneiderman said New York's powerful securities law, a statue known as the Martin Act, has long co-existed with federal securities regulation and enforcement, and he said that the suggestion federal law should take precedence is misguided.

Schneiderman's complaint, filed in June, alleged that Barclays promised to ensure the best possible price for trades but instead took steps that maximized the bank's profits.

Nearly all orders were executed on its own trading platform, a "dark pool" called LX, when better prices might have been obtained if Barclays had sent trades to other stock exchanges or venues, the complaint said.

The lawsuit is the highest profile case yet as U.S. authorities move to make trading more transparent and to ensure investors are not being overcharged as more and more trades are executed on dark pools and other alternative trading systems.

Schneiderman repeated previous allegations that representations made by Barclays about its dark pool were false, such as protections it offered against aggressive high-frequency trading and how it routed client orders.

"Barclays' false assurances are manifested in the theme set forth in its marketing material: 'Protecting clients in the dark,'" the attorney general said.

Barclays has until Oct. 12 to respond, after which the case will go to trial if a settlement isn't reached.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Chris Reese and Steve Orlofsky)