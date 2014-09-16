UPDATE 2-N.Y. says Barclays move to toss fraud case should be denied

(Adds comment from Barclays, background)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 16 The New York attorney general
on Tuesday rebutted Barclays Plc's motion to dismiss
the state's lawsuit alleging fraud in how it ran a private
trading platform, calling the arguments in the petition
"misguided" and "disingenuous."
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman again blasted
Barclays for allegedly not protecting customers from
"high-frequency" traders in its trading venue, despite repeated
assurances to clients by the bank that it was doing so.
Schneiderman moved to knock down a key argument in Barclays'
motion, that the lawsuit falls outside of the scope and
authority of the New York's securities laws, a powerful statue
known as the Martin Act.
Schneiderman said the 1921 statue has long co-existed with
federal securities regulation and enforcement, and he said that
the suggestion in Barclays' motion that federal law should take
precedence in matters of securities fraud is misguided.
A spokesman for Barclays said the bank will continue to
cooperate with the attorney general, but the complaint is based
on clear and substantial factual errors.
"We do not believe that this suit is justified, and we have
a duty to our shareholders, clients and colleagues to defend our
position," said the spokesman, Mark Lane.
The attorney general also took issue with Barclays'
assertion that customers trading in its "dark pool" trading
platform were never misled as they were sophisticated investors.
"Conduct that deceives even sophisticated investors is
hardly excluded from oversight and enforcement," Schneiderman
said.
The complaint, filed in June, alleged that Barclays promised
to ensure the best possible price for orders but instead took
steps that maximized the bank's profits.
Nearly all trades were executed on its dark pool called LX
when better prices might have been obtained if Barclays had sent
trades to other stock exchanges or venues, the complaint said.
The lawsuit is the highest profile case yet as U.S.
authorities move to make trading more transparent as more and
more trades are executed on dark pools and other alternative
trading systems where prices are not immediately posted.
Schneiderman repeated previous allegations that
representations made by Barclays about its dark pool were false,
such as the protections it offered against aggressive
high-frequency trading and how it routed client orders.
"Barclays' false assurances are manifested in the theme set
forth in its marketing material: 'Protecting clients in the
dark,'" the attorney general said.
Barclays has until Oct. 12 to respond, after which the case
will go to trial if a settlement isn't reached.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Chris Reese, Steve
Orlofsky and Bernard Orr)