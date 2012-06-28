UK discussed potential criminal aspect of Libor fixing

LONDON, June 28 Britain's Treasury and financial
market regulator have discussed the potential criminal
implication of an investigation into the manipulation of Libor
rates, a spokeswoman to British Prime Minister David Cameron
said on Thursday.
Barclays will pay 290 million pounds ($453 million)
to U.S. and British authorities to settle allegations that it
manipulated interest rates.
When asked if there had been any consideration about whether
the manipulation of Libor could have criminal implications,
Cameron's spokewoman told reporters: "The issue is something
that has been under discussion - the liabilities and criminal
aspects."
Cameron, on a trip to northern England, said the management
of Barclays will have to answer some "serious questions" over
the investigation.