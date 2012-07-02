UK FSA says Barclays not alone in Libor case

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, July 2 Barclays was not an isolated case in the authorities' probe of banks rigging a key interbank interest rate, Britain's Financial Services Authority said on Monday.
"I wish I could say this was an isolated case... You will hear more on this in due course," the FSA's acting director of enforcement, Tracey McDermott told the watchdog's annual enforcement conference.
Barclay's behaviour was unacceptable to regulators and the public and a number of investigations were ongoing, McDermott said.
Barclays Chairman Marcus Agius quit on Monday, saying "the buck stops with me" after an interest rate rigging scandal dealt "a devastating blow" to the bank's reputation.
More than a dozen other banks are being investigated in the long-running global probe by authorities in North America, Europe and Japan, including Citigroup, HSBC, UBS and Royal Bank of Scotland. Analysts and bankers expect more big fines.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS