Barclays poised to settle UK, US Libor probes -FT

LONDON, June 27 Barclays is poised to
announce a deal with U.S. and UK regulators to settle a probe
into allegations its employees manipulated a key interbank
lending rate known as Libor, the Financial Times reported on
Wednesday.
The settlement would cover the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission and British watchdog the Financial Services
Authority, which have been conducting probes, and could be
announced later on Wednesday, the newspaper said.
The regulators have been investigating allegations that
several banks, including Barclays, sought to manipulate the
London interbank lending rate, which underpins billions of
dollars of derivatives contracts worldwide and is also widely
used as a reference rate for corporate lending.
Barclays was not immediately available for comment. The FSA
declined to comment.
Barclays said in March in its annual report that it was
engaged in a possible resolution with regulators looking into
potential enforcement proceedings.