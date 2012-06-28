REFILE-UPDATE 7-Barclays paying $453 mln to settle Libor probe

* Largest fine ever imposed by CFTC, UK's FSA
* Emails show traders asked for rates to be moved
* U.S. gov't says criminal probe ongoing
* Barclays' shares close up 1.9 pct
By Alexandra Alper and Kirstin Ridley
WASHINGTON/LONDON, June 27 U.K. bank Barclays
will pay $453 million to U.S. and British authorities
to settle allegations that it manipulated key interest rates,
increasing pressure on other banks to cooperate in a probe that
could cost the financial industry billions of dollars.
The settlement raises fresh questions about the reliability
of the London interbank offered r ate, or Libor, w hich underpins
some $360 trillion of loans and financial contracts.
The attempted manipulation, which according to authorities
took place from 2005 through 2009, meant that millions of
borrowers paid too little or too much interest on their debt.
The U.S. government implicated senior executives at Barclays
in its settlement. It cited reams of emails that showed how the
bank sought to move Libor rates to profit on trades and to hide
its high borrowing costs during the financial crisis.
Barclays Chief Executive Bob Diamond acknowledged on
Wednesday that the settlement would damage customer trust in the
ba nk. He sa id he and other senior executives would forgo their
bonuses this year. Much of the improper trading and manipulation
occurred under the watch of Diamond, a fixed-income trader who
replaced John Varley as CEO in 2011.
Libor underlies everything from derivatives trades to U.S.
consumer credit card rates to loans as far afield as those
financing Turkish phone networks. Barclays also tried to
manipulate Euribor, a separately managed series of
euro-denominated rates.
The bank settled on a civil basis with the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission, the U.S. Department of Justice and
the U.K.'s Financial Services Authority. The Justice Department
is still conducting a criminal investigation.
The broader Libor probe dates to at least 2011 and includes
J apanese, Canadian and Swiss authorities.
Last year, Swiss bank UBS AG agreed to cooperate
with U.S. investigators in exchange for conditional immunity
from pr osecution. Ea rlier this year, in court documents filed in
Ontario Superior Court, a Canadian antitrust regulator said that
a "cooperating party" had provided information on how the
a lleg ed Libor manipulation took place.
The Barclays settlement puts pressure on other banks to
follow suit, a former U.S. prosecutor said.
"I don't think there is any question that the industry's
total cost when you throw in class actions, regulatory
settlements, going-forward compliance and even the professional
fees associated with the defense of these matters, will be well
into the tens of billions of dollars," said Jacob Frenkel, a
partner at Shulman Rogers in Potomac, Maryland.
ON THE "BIG BOY" TRAIL
Investigators were helped by the extensive email traffic
among Barclays employees involved. In one email, after a
Barclays swaps trader asked for low levels to be reported on
certain short-term rates, an employee who submitted rates for
the survey responded by email, "Done ... for you big boy ..."
Market participants said that fewer traders have faith in
Libor as a benchmark now.
"There isn't really a lot of trust in the way Libor is
calculated as ... there were some banks who used to manipulate
the rates just to get better conditions in the money market,"
said ING rat e st rategist Alessandro Giansanti in Amsterdam.
The series of interest rates are determined based on a daily
poll of banks regarding their estimated borrowing costs. Libor
is so deeply entrenched in financial markets that there are few
plausible alternatives, experts have said.
SENIOR EXECUTIVES INVOLVED
Barclays shares closed 1.9 percent higher in London, as
shareholders said they were satisfied the issue was closed.
In a statement, Barclays said the settlement related to past
actions that fell "well short of the standards" the bank sought
to uphold for its business.
"I am sorry that some people acted in a manner not
consistent with our culture and values," Diamond said.
Diamond joined the bank in 1996 and established Barclays as
a leading investment bank.
Before taking over as CEO, Diamond had been president and
chief of Barclays' investment bank. The other officials who will
forgo a bonus this year are finance chief Chris Lucas, chief
operating officer Jerry del Missier, and Rich Ricci, chief
executive of corporate and investment banking.
Damning emails that regulators released on Wednesday make
clear that traders and the "submitters" tasked with reporting
daily rates worked together for years to make the rates
submitted suit the traders' and the bank's purposes.
In some cases, submitters set themselves reminders on their
calendars to submit low rates on certain dates, according to the
emails. In others, traders expressed overwhelming gratitude for
low submissions that protected them from losses.
Around when the market for short-term debt known as
commercial paper seized up in the fall of 2007, top Barclays
treasury executives held a conference call with the desk
responsible for submitting Libor, according to the CFTC order.
The person responsible for posting Barclays' borrowing rate
said in a November 2007 phone call that if the bank submitted a
correct rate, it would be higher than other banks and cause "a
shit storm." Acc ording to the CFTC order, "The supervisor asked
that the issue be taken 'upstairs,' meaning that it should be
discussed among more senior levels of Barclays' management."
Ultimately, the bank provided a lower rate that was the same
as a competing bank.
RECORD FINES
The CFTC ordered the bank to pay a $200 million penalty, the
largest civil monetary penalty it has ever imposed.
Barclays also settled with the U.S. Department of Justice
and Britain's Financial Services A uthority; it w ill pay fines o f
$160 million and $92.8 million, respectively. The FSA fine was
also a record.
The Department of Justice said Barclays was the first bank
being probed "to provide extensive and meaningful cooperation to
the government," adding that the bank's assistance had aided its
criminal investigation.
Though the Justice Department did not use words like
"conspiracy" or "fraud" in its statement of facts, one lawyer
not related to the case said that was likely a courtesy to
Barclays as much as anything else.
"The DOJ did not want to back Barclays into a corner (by)
using some of the more terrifying words from the criminal
lexicon. I think it was very much a way to give Barclays a
face-saving opportunity to resolve the situation," said Anthony
Sabino, a professor of law at St. John's University.
"NO ONE'S CLEAN-CLEAN"
Libor is set daily for 10 major currencies and 15 borrowing
periods, ranging from overnight loans to 12 months.
Thomson Reuters Corp is the British Bankers'
Association's official agent for the daily calculation and
publishing of Libor. The company said it continues to support
the BBA in calculating and distributing Libor rates.
An economist who has studied Libor manipulation said that
banks should be surveyed about their actual borrowing costs,
instead of their es timated b orrowing costs.
"Estimates are much easier to manipulate," said Rosa
Abrantes-Metz, a principal at Global Economics Group and an
adjunct professor at NYU's Stern School of Business.
The CFTC order suggested that the BBA knew of problems. In
2008, according to the CFTC order, a Barclays treasury executive
told the BBA the bank hadn't reported accurate borrowing costs.
"We're clean, but we're dirty-clean, rather than
clean-clean," the executive told an unnamed BBA manager, who
responded, "No one's clean-clean."
The BBA, for its part, said the news would figure into its
ongoing review of the structure of Libor.
"This is an announcement with extremely serious implications
which need to be carefully considered and the investigation
findings will be fully included in the current review of Libor,"
the association said.
Other banks involved in the probe include Citigroup,
HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS.
Several banks have suspended traders over the
investigations. No criminal charges have been filed.
Even if banks settle with regulators, they still must
contend with litigation now wending its way through federal
court in New York.