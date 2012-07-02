UPDATE 8-Barclays boss under pressure as bank inquiry launched

* Chairman Agius says "the buck stops with me"
* CEO Diamond to fight on, faces grilling on Wednesday
* Government launches parliamentary inquiry
* Libor scandal threatens to widen to more banks
By Steve Slater and Matt Falloon
LONDON, July 2 Pressure grew on Barclays Plc
Chief Executive Bob Diamond to quit as Britain launched
an inquiry on Monday into a market-rigging scandal, saying a
"culture that flourished in the age of irresponsibility" among
bankers had to end.
Barclays Chairman Marcus Agius resigned on Monday, saying
"the buck stops with me" as the scandal over manipulating Libor
interest rates claimed its first major scalp.
But his departure did not take the heat off Diamond, who ran
Barclays' investment banking arm when the rate rigging took
place, drawing a record fine for the lender last week in a
scandal likely to involve many more banks.
"The buck in Barclays stops with Bob Diamond, and it is Bob
Diamond who must accept responsibility," said John Mann, an
opposition Labour member of a parliamentary committee that later
this week will question Agius and Diamond.
"He must resign. He's got to go," Mann told Sky News.
Anger with the culture of bankers in London, a world
financial capital and major part of the British economy, crossed
the political divide with Conservative finance minister George
Osborne outlining the parliamentary inquiry.
"The behaviour of some in the financial services has damaged
the reputation of an industry that employs hundreds of thousands
of people and is vital to the economic prosperity of the
country," Osborne told parliament. "It's time to deal with the
culture that flourished in the age of irresponsibility and hold
those who allowed it to do so to account."
Barclays has admitted that some of its traders tried to
manipulate the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor), which is
used worldwide as a benchmark for prices on about $350 trillion
of derivatives and other financial products across a range of
currencies and loan durations.
In a letter sent to staff on Monday, Diamond said: "No one
is more sorry, disappointed and angry about these events than I
am."
The bank had let down customers, clients, shareholders,
regulators and the communities, and it was reviewing those
responsible, he said. "We have the full range of tools at our
disposal, from clawing back compensation to asking people to
leave the bank," the letter said.
FULL INQUIRY
Prime Minister David Cameron has called the scandal
"extremely serious," and on Monday demanded action "right across
the board."
The cross-party inquiry, due to start within days and to
report by the end of the year, will have free rein to call
witnesses under oath from the worlds of finance and politics and
will influence the government's reform of the financial sector.
It could result in bank bosses being held to account by law
for the actions of rogue staff, while a separate and independent
review of the way interest rates are set and regulated in
financial markets will also feed into new banking legislation.
Agius, 65, apologised on Monday.
"Last week's events - evidencing as they do unacceptable
standards of behaviour within the bank - have dealt a
devastating blow to Barclays' reputation," he said. "I am truly
sorry that our customers, clients, employees and shareholders
have been let down."
Britain's Serious Fraud Office, a government agency, said it
would decide within a month whether to press criminal charges
against any of the banks under investigation.
The record fine imposed on Barclays showed the financial
industry needed a fundamental rethink, the Financial Services
Authority said: "Perhaps the reaction to the penalty imposed
last week on Barclays will be a watershed moment, the point when
the industry realises that it also has to rise to the challenge
and to recognise that things have to change," said Tracey
McDermott, acting head of enforcement at the FSA.
The affair comes at a time when banks - already under fire
for their role in the financial crisis - are facing a new wave
of public outrage over a systems outage at RBS last month and
evidence of mis-selling financial products.
FAR AND WIDE
Fined $453 million by U.S. and British authorities, Barclays
is the first bank to settle in an investigation that is looking
at more than a dozen other banks, including Citigroup, UBS
and RBS.
HSBC said that as a bank that contributes to
setting the Libor interest rate it was providing information to
authorities, but the FSA said it was not investigating the bank.
"Barclays has become the poster child for this because they
have been the first to be assessed by the regulators," Euan
Stirling of Standard Life Investments, a major investor which
holds some 2 percent in Barclays, said on BBC radio. "I think
this is going to spread far and wide through the industry."
The Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government came
under fire for not establishing an independent inquiry into the
banking sector, similar to the current Leveson inquiry, which is
investigating standards in the media following a scandal over
journalists hacking mobile phone voicemails.
However, some ministers may be wary of any investigation
that could make their own planned overhaul of the industry's
regulatory regime look inadequate.
The Labour Party has threatened to force a vote in
parliament on whether there should be an independent inquiry,
joining critics who argue that a parliamentary investigation
would struggle to gain the respect of voters.
"We will continue to argue for a full and open inquiry,
independent of bankers and independent of politicians. That is
the only way, in my view, that we can rebuild trust in the City
of London and financial services," Labour leader Ed Miliband
said.
Barclays shares closed up 3.4 percent, outperforming a 2.5
percent rise by the European bank index. The exit of
Agius was not seen as a big blow, analysts said, and a 17
percent share price crash in the past three trading days looked
excessive in light of the hit the bank is likely to suffer.
CONVERSATION WITH THE BOE
Lawmakers are likely to quiz Agius and Diamond this week on
what the Bank of England (BoE) and other regulators knew about
the rate-rigging. Diamond will appear before the parliamentary
committee on Wednesday and Agius on Thursday.
The hearings could prove embarrassing for the central bank,
after sources told Reuters a conversation in October 2008 cited
in documents released by U.S. authorities last week was between
Diamond and BoE Deputy Governor Paul Tucker.
Some people at Barclays mistakenly believed they had been
granted permission to submit artificially low rates for Libor
after the conversation, the documents showed.
"It is nonsense to suggest that the Bank of England was
aware of any impropriety in the setting of Libor," a BoE
spokesman said. "If we had been aware of attempts to manipulate
Libor we would have treated them very seriously."
Barclays has admitted it submitted artificially low
estimates of its borrowing costs from late 2007 to May 2009
because it thought rivals were doing the same, and higher
submissions would make it appear to be in trouble.
Barclays said it would launch an audit of its business
practices, led by Michael Rake, its senior independent director,
who will move up to the post of deputy chairman.
Rake is seen as a strong candidate to become Barclays' next
chairman - especially as he was not appointed to lead the search
for a successor - although he already chairs BT Group and
easyJet, and may have to give up those jobs.