UK court identifies Barclays staff named in rate probe

LONDON Jan 25 A number of Barclays
current and past executives are on a shortlist of individuals
named in regulatory documents referring to the bank's attempted
rigging of global benchmark interest rates, court documents
released on Friday showed.
The list includes the head of Barclays' investment bank,
Rich Ricci, who has led a reputation-based review of all of
Barclays' investment banking activities following the scandal,
which saw the bank fined $453 million by United States and
British authorities.
The list also includes finance director Chris Lucas, former
Chief Executive Bob Diamond, former chief operating officer
Jerry del Missier, and former compliance head Stephen Morse.
A British judge ordered the bank to reveal their identities
during a preliminary hearing for a test case on the mis-selling
of interest rate swaps brought by a residential care home
operator.
A longer list of 104 individuals who were named in court
papers was released on Thursday after the judge denied their
request for anonymity. The shorter list of 25, released on
Friday, names those specifically referred to in regulatory
documents referring to Libor manipulation.
Twenty-four of the 25 had requested anonymity - the
exception being former Barclays trader Jay Merchant, who went on
to become head of swaps trading at UBS before leaving his
position last August amid federal scrutiny of his activities
while at Barclays.
None of those named is necessarily implicated in any
wrongdoing.
Guardian Care Homes alleges Barclays mis-sold interest rate
hedging products based on Libor (London interbank offered rate)
in a case that is shining a light on those involved in the
bank's interest rate-setting process..