Barclays must face U.S. class action over Libor

NEW YORK Aug 20 Barclays Plc
shareholders who accused the British bank in a lawsuit of
inflating its stock price by manipulating the interest rate
known as Libor may pursue their case as a class action, a U.S.
judge ruled on Thursday.
U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in Manhattan, whose May
2013 dismissal of the case was overturned by an appeals court,
said the claims were similar enough to justify letting the
shareholders sue as a group.
She nonetheless said in a 77-page decision that the
shareholders face "significant obstacles" to proving damages,
including over whether any stock price inflation had dissipated
once Barclays started reporting Libor accurately.
Class actions make it easier for plaintiffs to recover
larger sums at lower costs than if they sue individually.
Barclays spokesman Marc Hazelton declined to comment.
Shareholders led by Carpenters Pension Trust Fund of St.
Louis and the St. Clair Shores Police & Fire Retirement System
in Michigan accused Barclays of inflating the price of its
American depositary shares from July 10, 2007 to June 27, 2012.
The class period ended on the day Barclays agreed to pay
roughly $453 million of fines in settlements with U.S. and
British regulators, and admitted to artificially depressing
Libor submissions from August 2007 to January 2009. Barclays'
ADS price fell 12 percent the next day.
Shareholders said the depressed Libor submissions caused
Barclays to understate its borrowing costs.
They also said defendant Robert Diamond, then Barclays'
president and later its chief executive, deceived them on an
Oct. 31, 2008 conference call by denying that Barclays'
borrowing costs were higher than those of rivals, and saying:
"We're categorically not paying higher rates in any currency."
Libor underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of
transactions, and is used to set rates on credit cards, student
loans and mortgages.
"We're very pleased that the judge is allowing us to move
forward," said David Rosenfeld, a partner at Robbins Geller
Rudman & Dowd representing the lead plaintiffs.
Several other banks have also settled with U.S. and European
regulators over alleged Libor manipulation.
The case is Carpenters Pension Trust Fund of St Louis et al
v. Barclays Plc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 12-05329.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Christian Plumb)