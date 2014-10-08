版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 9日 星期四 00:33 BJT

Barclays to pay $20 million to settle U.S. class action over Libor manipulation

NEW YORK Oct 8 Barclays Plc has agreed to pay nearly $20 million to resolve a U.S. class action lawsuit accusing the bank of manipulating the Libor benchmark interest rate, according to court papers filed Wednesday.

The proposed deal, disclosed in court papers filed in New York federal court, is the first such settlement of private litigation in the United States against various banks accused of manipulating the London Interbank Offered Rate.

The $19.98 million settlement must be approved by a federal judge. It follows earlier agreements by Barclays in 2012 to pay $453 million to settle investigations by U.S. and British authorities related to Libor. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐