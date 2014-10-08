Barclays to pay $20 million to settle U.S. class action over Libor manipulation

NEW YORK Oct 8 Barclays Plc has agreed
to pay nearly $20 million to resolve a U.S. class action lawsuit
accusing the bank of manipulating the Libor benchmark interest
rate, according to court papers filed Wednesday.
The proposed deal, disclosed in court papers filed in New
York federal court, is the first such settlement of private
litigation in the United States against various banks accused of
manipulating the London Interbank Offered Rate.
The $19.98 million settlement must be approved by a federal
judge. It follows earlier agreements by Barclays in 2012 to pay
$453 million to settle investigations by U.S. and British
authorities related to Libor.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)