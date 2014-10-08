UPDATE 1-Barclays to pay $20 mln to settle US class action over Libor

(Adds details on settlement, background on case, comments from
lawyer and Barclays)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Oct 8 Barclays Plc has agreed
to pay nearly $20 million to resolve a U.S. class action lawsuit
accusing the British bank of manipulating the Libor benchmark
interest rate, according to court papers filed Wednesday.
The proposed deal, disclosed in court papers filed in
federal court in New York, is the first such settlement of
private litigation in the United States against various banks
accused of manipulating the London interbank offered rate.
The deal, which must be approved by a federal judge, follows
earlier agreements by Barclays in 2012 to pay $453 million to
settle investigations by U.S. and British authorities related to
Libor.
As part of the $19.98 million settlement, on behalf of
futures contract traders, Barclays has agreed to cooperate with
the plaintiffs, who hope documents and information the bank
provides will aid in resolving claims against other banks.
Christopher Lovell, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said the
deal "is a good ice breaker settlement for the class and will
provide helpful cooperation in continuing to prosecute the
claims against the remaining defendants."
Kerrie Cohen, spokeswoman for Barclays, said in a statement
that the bank was "pleased to have reached an agreement to
settle in this matter - it is a step forward in resolving
another legacy issue."
Libor, which is calculated based on submissions from a panel
of banks, underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of
transactions and is used to set interest rates on credit cards,
student loans and mortgages.
U.S. and British authorities have charged several
individuals and extracted billions of dollars in fines from
banks stemming from alleged manipulation of Libor and in related
rates.
Barclays class-action settlement covers anyone who
transacted in Libor-based Eurodollar futures contracts or
options on exchanges such as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange
between Jan. 1, 2005, and May 31, 2010.
It stems from a series of lawsuits filed beginning in 2011
and consolidated before U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice
Buchwald.
Other banks that have faced private lawsuits before Buchwald
over Libor include Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase
& Co, Citigroup Inc and Credit Suisse Group AG
, among others.
Buchwald gave the banks a significant win in March 2013 when
she dismissed a "substantial portion" of claims facing them.
Buchwald at that time denied a motion to dismiss commodity
manipulation claims on Eurodollar futures and options during two
periods, though in June 2014 she tossed claims arising one of
those periods, from May 2008 to April 2009.
The cases are In Re: Libor-Based Financial Instruments
Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Southern
District of New York, No. 11-md-2262.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Leslie Adler)