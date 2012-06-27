Barclays Libor fix trail leads to senior managers

* Regulators' findings refer to management pressure
* FSA, CFTC quote emails to back findings
* Rates submitted to Libor artificially lowered
* Desire not to stand out in financial crisis
By Sarah White
LONDON, June 27 Senior Barclays
managers were worried over negative headlines during the
financial crisis and contributed to a culture that fixed key
funding rates artificially low, U.S. and UK regulators said in
reaching a settlement with the bank.
The findings based on internal emails and other
communications raise questions about how high up the Barclays
management chain came instructions to submit lower rates, and
who knew about the rate rigging.
Without naming individuals, the regulators' reports refer to
pressure and directives from "senior management" at the firm.
Barclays was fined $453 million on Wednesday for
manipulating interbank lending rates over several years. These
are known as Libor and Euribor, underpinning trillions of
dollars of derivatives deals plus corporate and personal
borrowing rates.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the U.S.
Department of Justice and the UK's Financial Services Authority
settled with Barclays on a civil basis, while Canadian
authorities said they still had an open investigation.
The Justice Department said it still had a criminal
investigation in progress.
Barclays Chief Executive Bob Diamond, the investment bank
unit's boss at the time of the rate fixings, and three of his
key lieutenants, said they were giving up their 2012 bonuses in
response.
Investigators faulted individual derivatives traders for
fixing rate submissions for their own profit, while Barclays was
slammed for regularly reporting lower borrowing rates than it
was actually paying throughout the financial crisis.
Staff responsible for submitting rates in some instances
told colleagues of "internal political" pressure to set these
low, the FSA's report shows.
Barclays "senior management at high levels" became concerned
over the media scrutinizing the bank's funding access early in
the financial crisis, in August 2007.
"Senior management's concerns in turn resulted in
instructions being given by less senior managers at Barclays to
reduce Libor submissions in order to avoid negative media
comment," the UK's FSA said in its report. "The origin of these
instructions is unclear."
The U.S. CFTC said specific instructions to lower
submissions came from "senior Barclays Treasury managers". They
asked submitters to provide rates at a level where Barclays
wouldn't be "sticking its head above the parapet".
Barclays' submissions to Libor - a rate compiled daily
through a panel of banks quoting the rate at which they estimate
they can borrow from one another, in various currencies - were
higher than many competitors, attracting attention.
It was this scrutiny, at a time when negative headlines
could be incredibly damaging - by September 2007, British
savings bank Northern Rock had to be bailed out - that made the
bank change its approach to Libor submissions, the regulators
said.
CONCERNS RELAYED "UPSTAIRS'
The submission process and the artificial rates were
discussed in several conference calls and in emails among
Barclays staff, including with senior managers.
The regulators' reports do not show any evidence of specific
instructions being relayed to and from the top ranks of the
bank, which would have included finance director Chris Lucas or
then CEO John Varley.
But there are various references to management above senior
treasury functions.
In one phone discussion with senior treasury managers from
November 2007, a supervisor of the dollar Libor rate submitters
raised concerns that submitting Barclays' truer borrowing rate
would "cause a shit storm," the two regulators said. He then
asked that the issue be taken "upstairs", to be discussed among
higher level managers, the CFTC's report says.
A day later, a senior treasury manager reported back his
understanding that "senior management" had discussed the issue,
and gave submitters guidance to "stick within the boundsso
no head above parapet," the CFTC report added.
Barclays did flag concerns that the Libor rate as a whole
was flawed to the rate compiler the British Bankers'
Association, and to the FSA and other authorities. But the bank
did not tell the FSA it was making submissions influenced by
press perceptions, and for many months no changes to the
internal submission process were made.
The regulators' reports also lay bare how concerns were not
always systematically followed up between compliance units,
submitters and senior management, sometimes allowing confusion
to reign.
At one stage in late 2008, the FSA's report shows rate
submitters thought they were operating under instructions from
the Bank of England to lower submissions, after a phone
conversation between a "senior individual at Barclays" and the
BoE was relayed down the chain of command and miscommunicated.
Though the error was brought up internally, compliance never
followed up and spoke with submitters to make sure they were not
following this instruction, the FSA said.