Barclays in $120 mln settlement of Libor case -lawyers

NEW YORK Nov 13 Barclays Plc has reached a $120 million settlement of private U.S. litigation accusing the British bank and rivals of conspiring to rig the benchmark interest rate known as Libor, a law firm for the plaintiffs said on Friday.

A spokesman for Barclays declined to comment.

Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of transactions. It is used to set rates on credit cards, student loans and mortgages, and to determine the cost for banks to borrow from each other. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)