Barclays in $120 mln settlement of Libor case -lawyers

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
NEW YORK Nov 13 Barclays Plc has reached a $120 million settlement of private U.S. litigation accusing the British bank and rivals of conspiring to rig the benchmark interest rate known as Libor, a law firm for the plaintiffs said on Friday.
A spokesman for Barclays declined to comment.
Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of transactions. It is used to set rates on credit cards, student loans and mortgages, and to determine the cost for banks to borrow from each other. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.