Barclays settles with U.S. investors over Libor manipulation

NEW YORK Nov 25 Barclays Plc has
agreed to pay $14 million to settle litigation by holders of its
American depositary shares that it conspired with rivals to rig
the Libor benchmark interest rate, causing its share price to be
inflated.
The preliminary accord filed in Manhattan federal court on
Tuesday evening resolves claims that Barclays "turned a blind
eye" before and after the financial crisis when its traders
manipulated Libor to boost profits, and that senior management
condoned the deception to enhance Barclays' reputation in the
marketplace.
Barclays denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle with
plaintiffs led by the Carpenters Pension Trust Fund of St. Louis
and the St. Clair Shores Police & Fire Retirement System in
Michigan. The class period runs from July 2007 to June 2012, and
the settlement requires court approval.
A bank spokesman, Mark Lane, declined to comment.
Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, is used to set
rates on hundreds of trillions of dollars of transactions,
including for credit cards, student loans and mortgages. Banks
use it determine the cost of borrowing from one another.
Tuesday's settlement was disclosed 11 days after Barclays
agreed to pay $120 million to resolve similar manipulation
claims by "over-the-counter" investors that transacted directly
with banks comprising a panel to determine Libor.
Barclays also reached $453 million of settlements over Libor
in June 2012 with U.S. and British regulators, and agreed last
month to pay $94 million to end litigation claiming it conspired
to rig Euribor, which is Libor's euro-denominated equivalent.
The bank's ADS price fell 12 percent on the day after the
regulatory settlements were announced. Regulators and investors
have accused many other major banks of conspiring to rig Libor.
Law firms for the shareholders, led by Robbins Geller Rudman
& Dowd, plan to seek fees of up to 30 percent of the settlement
fund, plus up to $1.2 million for costs, court papers show.
The case is Gusinsky et al v. Barclays Plc et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-05329.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)