UPDATE 1-Barclays reaches $100 mln U.S. Libor settlement -NY attorney general

(Adds Barclays comment, details on settlement)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Aug 8 Barclays has reached
a $100 million multi-state settlement over charges that it
manipulated the Libor and Euribor interest rate benchmarks, New
York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Monday.
The settlement with 44 states marks the latest in a series
of enforcement actions the bank has faced in connection with
Libor manipulation.
Barclays is the first of several banks under investigation
by state attorneys general to reach a settlement, Schneiderman
said in a statement, adding that the bank cooperated with the
multi-state probe.
He said government entities and non-profits were "defrauded
of millions" when they entered into swap contracts with Barclays
as a result of the rate-rigging.
In 2012, Barclays reached a $453 million agreement with the
U.S. Justice Department, the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission and British authorities to settle parallel charges.
As part of its agreement with the Justice Department,
Barclays admitted to wrongdoing that occurred between August
2005 and May 2008, when some of its traders called their
counterparts at competing institutions and colluded to submit
Libor rates that benefited their trading positions.
"Barclays is pleased to have resolved the state attorneys'
general investigation into Barclays' legacy LIBOR- and
Euribor-related activities," a Barclays spokesman said.
"We believe this settlement is in the best interests of our
shareholders and clients, and allows us to continue to focus on
the future and serve our clients."
Other banks that have reached settlements with U.S.
authorities in connection with Libor rate-rigging scandals
include UBS, Royal Bank of Scotland, Deutsche
Bank and ICAP.
"There has to be one set of rules for everyone, no matter
how rich or how powerful, and that includes big banks and other
financial institutions that engage in fraud or impair the fair
functioning of financial markets," Schneiderman said.
