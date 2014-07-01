Top adviser to British PM Cameron to join Barclays

U.S. State Department appoints Fox News anchor as spokeswoman
WASHINGTON, April 24 Former Fox News anchor and correspondent Heather Nauert will be the new U.S. State Department spokeswoman, the State Department said in a statement on Monday.
July 1 Barclays has hired one of British Prime Minister David Cameron's most senior business advisers to join the technology, media and telecommunication (TMT) team of its investment banking arm.
Tim Luke, who counsels Cameron on business and innovation, will join this month as vice chairman and managing director, TMT investment banking in New York, the bank said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
Luke spent 18 years with Lehman Brothers and Barclays before moving to Downing Street three years ago, Barclays said.
The British bank also hired Deutsche Bank executive Anuj Mathur as a director on its TMT team in Menlo Park, California. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Alden Bentley)
FRANKFURT, April 24 The campaign of Emmanuel Macron, the favourite to win France's presidential election, has been targeted by a cyber espionage group linked by some experts to the Russian military intelligence agency GRU.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Microsoft Corp is rolling out upgrades to its sales software that integrates data from LinkedIn, an initiative that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told Reuters was central to the company's long-term strategy for building specialized business software.