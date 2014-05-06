Barclays' senior U.S. tech banker to leave for Evercore- FT

BRIEF-United Rentals reports Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.27
* Q1 revenue $1.356 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.33 billion
May 6 British bank Barclays Plc's senior technology banker in the United States will become the fifth top investment banker to leave the bank ahead of a strategic overhaul due this week, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Stuart Francis, head of technology banking business and a vice chairman at Barclays, will leave the lender and is planning to join investment bank Evercore Partners Inc, the newspaper quoted the people as saying.
Francis, who has worked with Smith Barney and Lehman Brothers, worked under Hugh 'Skip' McGee, the head of the bank's U.S. business, who quit last week.
Barclays will announce on Thursday the creation of a bad bank portfolio of assets it deems non-core that it intends to sell or run down as part of a streamlining of its investment bank.
Paul Parker, Barclays' head of mergers and acquisitions, is also expected to quit, according to some media reports.
Barclays' U.S. head of communications, Michael O'Looney, is also expected to leave, Financial Times reported on Monday.
Spokesmen at Barclays and Evercore could not be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Q1 revenue $1.356 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.33 billion
* Sonavation says enters into agreement with Analog Devices for licensing and development of sonavation's ultrasound biometric sensor technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hornby Bay Mineral exploration-received exploration permit from ministry of northern development & mines to drill on its East Clavos gold property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: