Barclays hires investment bankers to lead metals and mining team

NEW YORK Aug 29 Barclays hired two
investment bankers to lead its global metals and mining team,
luring them away from rival UBS and boutique
investment bank Liberum Capital.
The bank said on Thursday that Paul Knight and Michael
Rawlinson will be co-heads of the team and will join Barclays in
the fourth quarter.
Knight, who will be based in Toronto, will also be a
vice-chairman, Barclays said.
He spent the last 18 years at UBS, most recently as a vice
chairman and managing director in Toronto. His roles at UBS
included chief executive officer for Canada, global head of
metals and mining and head of Latin America investment banking.
Rawlinson, who will be based in London, was a managing
director at Liberum, which he co-founded in 2006, and led the
metals and mining corporate finance team.
Rawlinson and Knight will report to Julian Vickers and
Jeremy Michael, co-heads of global natural resources. Knight
will also report to Bruce Rothney, Barclays' country head for
Canada.