TIMELINE-Barclays' takes new hit on mis-selling

Feb 5 Here is a look at Barclays bank
as the bank announced on Tuesday it had made a 1 billion pounds
($1.57 billion) provision to compensate customers for the
mis-selling of payment protection insurance (PPI).
2005 - Barclays traders seek to manipulate the London
Interbank Offer Rate (Libor) between 2005 and 2009 while Bob
Diamond headed the British bank's investment banking operations,
according to documents from British and U.S. regulators.
2011 - Diamond takes over as chief executive on Jan. 1.
June 2012 - Barclays is found guilty of manipulating Libor
and fined $453 million.
July 2012 - Diamond resigns, a day after Chairman Marcus
Agius. Diamond appears a week later before the parliamentary
committee probing the scandal and acknowledges "reprehensible
behaviour" among his traders.
Aug. 18, 2012 - A UK parliamentary report says company
culture at Barclays is "deeply flawed" and Diamond's testimony
to parliament was selective in parts and short on candour.
Aug. 29, 2012 - British fraud prosecutors launch a criminal
probe into payments between Barclays and Qatar Holdings, a unit
of the bank's largest shareholder.
Aug 30, 2012 - Antony Jenkins becomes CEO.
Jan. 17, 2013 - Jenkins tells staff they should leave if
they do not want to sign up to a set of standards aimed at
rebuilding the British bank's reputation after the scandals.
Feb. 1, 2013 - Jenkins agrees not to take a bonus for 2012,
saying he should "bear an appropriate degree of accountability"
for the difficult year the British bank endured. On the same
day, British authorities look into an allegation that Barclays
lent Qatar money to invest in it as part of a rescue fundraising
at the height of the 2008 financial crisis. British rules forbid
a public company from giving financial assistance in order to
acquire its shares or those of a parent company.
Feb. 5, 2013 - Barclays sets aside $1.6 billion to
compensate customers for mis-selling PPI. Later Jenkins and
Chairman David Walker testify at a parliamentary inquiry into
banking industry standards and duck questions on loans to Qatar.