COLUMN-Barclays previews defense in billion-dollar DOJ securities case: Frankel

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK, March 9 Facing a Justice Department
suit claiming it misrepresented the quality of loans underlying
tens of billions of dollars of mortgage-backed securities sold
between 2005 and 2007, Barclays claimed this week that the
government’s suit is based on an overly expansive interpretation
of a 1989 law intended to protect U.S. banks from self-dealing
insiders.
In a March 6 letter to the judge overseeing the Justice
Department suit, U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto of Brooklyn,
Barclays' lawyers from Sullivan & Cromwell and Williams &
Connolly suggested the government is twisting the Financial
Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act of 1989 to
take advantage of the law’s 10-year statute of limitations.
The clock has already run out on federal securities fraud or
common law fraud claims for mortgage-backed securities sold a
decade ago. Without FIRREA, in other words, the government would
not have a viable case against Barclays.
Barclays, of course, is not the first bank to claim the
Justice Department is overreaching in its reading of FIRREA. The
law, enacted after the savings-and-loan crisis of the 1980s,
permits the Justice Department to sue defendants that engage in
mail or wire fraud “affecting a federally insured financial
institution.”
In mortgage-backed securities suits against Bank of New York
Mellon, Wells Fargo and Bank of America, the government argued
the banks were affected by their own misrepresentations. In
2013, three well-regarded federal judges in Manhattan allowed
the Justice Department to proceed with cases based on this
“self-affecting” theory.
Williams & Connolly, which represented Bank of America in
the government’s FIRREA suit, asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals in 2015 to reject the Justice Department’s
self-affecting interpretation of FIRREA in BofA’s appeal of a
$1.2 billion judgment in the “Hustle” MBS case. The 2nd Circuit
ended up overturning the judgment against BofA on other grounds.
DOJ'S NOVEL USE OF FIRREA
The government’s FIRREA theory against Barclays is different
than the self-affecting argument asserted against U.S. banks.
As Barclays' lawyers pointed out in this week’s letter to
Judge Matsumoto, Barclays is not a U.S.-insured financial
institution so the Justice Department cannot use FIRREA to claim
the bank hurt itself by misrepresenting the quality of its
securitizations.
Instead, the government alleges that Barclays’
misrepresentations affected federally-insured financial
institutions that bought Barclays’ mortgage-backed securities.
But the 198-page complaint against Barclays does not specify
whether federally insured banks invested in all of the 36
securitizations the government alleges to have been tainted by
fraud. Nor does it disclose the magnitude of investment by
federally insured banks in the Barclays mortgage-backed
offerings.
Barclays’ letter contends the government’s allegations fall
well short of showing FIRREA’s requisite effect on U.S. insured
banks.
The letter is not a formal motion to dismiss the government
suit. Under Judge Matsumoto’s rules, Barclays submitted the
letter to request a pre-motion conference on its dismissal
arguments.
On Thursday, the judge granted the request and set a
conference date of April 7. She ordered the Justice Department
to respond to Barclays’ pre-motion arguments by March 28.
In addition to attacking the government’s FIRREA theory,
Barclays also argues that despite the complaint’s machine-gun
spray of accusations, the suit does not plausibly allege a
bankwide scheme to defraud investors and does not meet the
heightened standard for fraud claims because it does not raise
sufficiently specific allegations of the bank’s fraudulent
intent.
But those arguments are specific to this case. The Justice
Department’s novel use of FIRREA – essentially leveraging
investment by an unknown number of U.S.-insured banks vastly to
expand the time frame for securities fraud claims – is what
other banks, foreign and domestic, should be watching.
It’s anyone’s guess, of course, how aggressively the Trump
administration plans to pursue banks for allegedly defrauding
investors. And mortgage-backed securities litigation has long
since fallen out of the headlines. The Barclays case, however,
has the potential to establish precedent that will haunt banks
when the next crisis comes along.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel. Editing by Alessandra Rafferty.)