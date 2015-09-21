MOVES-Barclays hires Axel-Sven Malkomes, Thomas Westin to EMEA unit

Sept 21 Barclays Plc named Axel-Sven Malkomes as vice chairman of healthcare and chemicals and Thomas Westin as managing director of Nordics in its Europe, Middle East and Africa region (EMEA), according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Malkomes, who will be based in Frankfurt, most recently headed healthcare and chemicals at SocGen, the company said.

He joins Barclays in March.

Westin, a senior managing director at BofA Merrill Lynch , will join Barclays in December, the company said. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)