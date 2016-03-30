MOVES-Bank of America retail banker Biddle joins Barclays-sources

| March 30
March 30 Barclays Plc has hired Bank of
America 's Eric Biddle as an investment banker to retail
and consumer companies, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Biddle will join the British bank in New York as a managing
director in its investment banking division, focusing on
apparel, specialty retail and hardlines.
The sources asked not to be named because the moves has not
been officially announced. Barclays and Bank of America declined
to comment.
Barclays has been active in advising consumer and retail
companies on mergers, serving as one of the advisors to
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA in its $107 billion acquisition
of SABMiller Plc, as well its divestiture of
MillerCoors.
Barclays has ranked third in league tables for consumer and
retail mergers and acquisitions year to date, with roughly 23
percent of the marketshare in the consumer and retail deals,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Other recent advisory and financing roles include the sales
of 1-800 Contacts to private equity firm AEA Investors LP and
Mattress Firm Holding Corp to Sleepy's owner HMK Mattress
Holdings LLC.
Biddle joined Merrill Lynch in 2004 as an associate and
stayed at the firm following its acquisition by Bank of America,
according to his LinkedIn page.
