UPDATE 4-Barclays Chairman McFarlane axes CEO to speed up strategic change

By Matt Scuffham and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, July 8 Barclays Chairman John
McFarlane has fired the British bank's chief executive just
three months after taking the lender's top job, saying an
injection of new blood would help accelerate strategic change
and boost shareholder returns.
The move comes three years after Anthony Jenkins was
promoted to CEO, having been the bank's retail chief. McFarlane,
who had signaled his intention to speed up its turnaround
efforts when he took the post in April, will assume executive
duties until a permanent successor is appointed.
McFarlane said on a conference call he had spoken to Jenkins
last week about his position after independent directors of
Barclays complained to him about the CEO's leadership style.
Nicknamed "Saint Anthony" for his drive to clean up the
group's culture after an interest rate-fixing scandal, Jenkins'
understated approach, in contract to the brash style of his
predecessor Bob Diamond, rubbed board members up the wrong way.
His exit, which will be soothed with a payoff of more than 2
million pounds ($3 million), was confirmed at a board meeting
late on Tuesday.
Although shares in Barclays have underperformed rivals since
Jenkins' appointment in August 2012, he was expected by many
analysts to be given longer to turn the bank around.
"The announcement came as a surprise this morning but was
not completely unexpected, with returns from the investment
banking division still disappointing. The chairman comes with a
good reputation and I would back him in his decision," David
Smith, co-manager of Henderson High Income fund, told Reuters.
Shares in Britain's third-biggest bank by market value were
up 3 percent at 259.7 pence by 1115 GMT, having dropped the
previous session to a two-month low.
The move echoes McFarlane's actions at insurer Aviva,
where he took over the full-time running of the insurer in May
2012 having delivered a damning assessment of Chief Executive
Andrew Moss's five years in charge.
Warning signs were evident when McFarlane highlighted the
poor performance of Barclays shares in a letter to shareholders
after joining the bank in April.
Shares in Barclays are trading at just 0.7 times the value
of the bank's assets. In comparison, British rival Lloyds
Banking Group, which only has a very small investment
banking business, is trading at 1.3 times.
McFarlane said under Jenkins shareholder value creation had
been pushed "too far into the future". He said the bank was in
no rush to appoint a successor and the most important thing was
to find the right person, adding it would be good to find
someone familiar with investment banking.
REGULATORY PRESSURES
The 68-year-old Scot faces a host of challenges as the
British bank grapples with regulatory pressures such as a demand
to separate domestic retail banking operations from riskier
investment banking operations, while trying to improve its
overall performance.
Jenkins' successor will be tasked with accelerating the
run-down of Barclays' non-core assets. The bank also needs to
resolve allegations over alleged past misconduct while bringing
returns back above its cost of capital and deciding how big to
keep its investment banking operation.
One senior Barclays executive said the move was seen
positively by its investment bankers, noting McFarlane had
recently told staff of his commitment to the business. Jenkins
had presided over cuts to the investment banking operations
involving hundreds of job losses.
"It's the best possible public message that we could have
wished for. He got rid of the guy who was questioning this,"
said the executive, speaking on condition of anonymity.
With his background in retail banking, Jenkins had little
affinity with Barclays' investment bankers and McFarlane
indicated his successor will need to have a more established
track record in investment banking.
He also emphasised the importance of the investment bank in
Barclays' strategy, seeming to rule out any chance of Barclays
exiting it altogether.
"It will be good to have someone that has some familiarity
with the investment banking business as it's such an important
part of the business," McFarlane said.
Candidates to replace Jenkins could include Finance Director
Tushar Morzaria, appointed in July 2013 having been chief
financial officer of JP Morgan Chase's corporate and
investment banking division.
Morzaria has struck up a strong relationship with McFarlane,
according to industry sources.
Another internal candidate could be Jonathan Moulds, the
former Bank of America Merrill Lynch executive who was
appointed to the newly created role of chief operating officer
in January.
Barclays said Jenkins, appointed after the departure of Bob
Diamond following a record fine over the bank's manipulation of
benchmark Libor interest rates, would receive a year's salary of
1.1 million pounds.
He would also get 950,000 pounds worth of shares, a pension
allowance of 363,000 pounds and other benefits, and will remain
eligible for a pro-rata performance bonus for the current year.
($1 = 0.6487 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Nishant Kumar, Sinead Cruise and Paul
Sandle; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and David Holmes)