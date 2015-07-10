UPDATE 1-Barclays may not pick new CEO until spring 2016

* Search for new CEO could stretch to next year
* Insider Morzaria tipped for top job
* Other European banks have new CEOs in place
(Adds details, report on investment bank boss leaving)
By Steve Slater and Olivia Oran
LONDON/NEW YORK, July 10 British bank Barclays
may not pick its next chief executive until early next
year, potentially leaving new Chairman John McFarlane in charge
for at least eight months.
McFarlane fired CEO Antony Jenkins on Wednesday and said he
was in no rush to name a successor and will conduct a global
search of internal and external candidates.
He told staff the appointment may not take place until the
spring, according to comments made at an employee meeting,
people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The new chief executive could be named at the tail end of
this year but it was more likely to be in February or March,
another person familiar with the matter said.
Barclays is the fourth major European bank to change CEO
this year, following Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse
and Standard Chartered as investors grow
impatient with low share prices and stubbornly high costs.
McFarlane said this week that the market for bank bosses had
been "well trawled" as a consequence.
"We're not going to move quickly on this," he told reporters
on a conference call after the ousting of Jenkins.
"These things take time. It gives time for the internal
people to show what they can do and it gives time to identify
thoroughly the (external) people that haven't been identified in
other searches," he added.
Barclays Finance Director Tushar Morzaria is the favourite
to succeed Jenkins. If he is chosen McFarlane may want to work
alongside Morzaria as executive chairman for a substantial
period to speed up the bank's turnaround plan.
Other candidates could include Morgan Stanley
executive Colm Kelleher or Australia and New Zealand Bank
CEO Mike Smith, industry sources said.
If Barclays opts for an external candidate it could take up
to a year for the new recruit to take the reins, depending on
the conditions of their current contract.
McFarlane, who became Barclays chairman in April, is
assuming executive duties until a permanent successor is in
place -- similar to what he did at UK insurer Aviva in
2012. On that occasion he was executive chairman for eight
months.
One of the key tasks will be to accelerate changes to
Barclays' investment bank, expected to be further slimmed down
to cut costs and improve profitability.
The bank played down a report in Britain's Times newspaper
that investment bank head boss Tom King would leave the bank by
next March.
"Tom King is fully committed to leading the investment bank
and on the implementation of the operational plan agreed with
the board just two weeks ago. There are no plans in regards to
Mr. King's departure from Barclays," a spokeswoman said on
Friday.
King had considered retiring early after a row last month
with Jenkins over the scale of cuts in the investment bank, but
was persuaded to stay by McFarlane, a source said previously.
(Editing by Keith Weir)