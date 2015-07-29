MOVES-Barclays lays off heads of European ABS sales, trading and research - Bloomberg

July 29 Barclays Plc is laying off the
heads of its European asset-backed securities sales (ABS),
trading, and research units as the bank scales back its European
ABS business in London, Bloomberg reported.
The bank ousted Chris Carnell, head of ABS sales, Stuart
Calnan, ABS trading head, and Christian Aufsatz, head of ABS
research, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter. (bloom.bg/1gl8j6h)
Benoit Vanpoperinghe, who traded commercial mortgage-backed
securities, Dipesh Mehta, an ABS analyst, are also leaving the
bank, while Andrew Forester, an ABS trader, is moving to
high-yield and distressed debt, Bloomberg said.
Barclays did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Barclays fired Chief Executive Antony Jenkins earlier this
month and Chairman John McFarlane took over executive duties
after the board decided new leadership was required to take the
bank forward.
McFarlane said on Wednesday that he also aims to cut
Barclays' 'non-core' assets, or those it no longer wants, to 20
billion pounds by the end of 2017.
