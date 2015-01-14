MOVES-Barclays appoints Gary S. Domoracki as managing director

BRIEF-ARES Management LP says qtrly GAAP loss per common unit of $0.58
Jan 14 Barclays Plc said it appointed Gary S. Domoracki as the managing director and regional manager for wealth and investment management in Boston.
Prior to joining Barclays, Domoracki was the chief executive of two prominent multi-billion dollar family offices in Boston, providing a range of wealth management services, including investments, estate planning, insurance and real estate, Barclays said. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
* BMC Stock Holdings Inc Announces 2017 first quarter results
* Haemonetics Corp- fourth quarter fiscal 2017 revenue of $228.1 million, down 6pct compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016