2015年 1月 14日

MOVES-Barclays appoints Gary S. Domoracki as managing director

Jan 14 Barclays Plc said it appointed Gary S. Domoracki as the managing director and regional manager for wealth and investment management in Boston.

Prior to joining Barclays, Domoracki was the chief executive of two prominent multi-billion dollar family offices in Boston, providing a range of wealth management services, including investments, estate planning, insurance and real estate, Barclays said. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
