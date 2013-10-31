Barclays promotes Attea to co-head of US securitized products

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (IFR) - Barclays has promoted
Martin Attea to co-head of its US securitized-products group,
replacing Diane Rinnovatore, who has left the firm after 16
years, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Attea, who was formerly a senior originator of consumer
securitization transactions reporting to Rinnovatore, joins
co-head Cory Wishengrad, who continues to lead the esoteric ABS
franchise. Wishengrad has been co-head of the overall structured
finance group since April 2010.
Rinnovatore, a Lehman Brothers veteran who was formerly in
Barclays' debt capital markets group, was moved into the
structured-finance co-head position covering consumer ABS in
April 2011.
She replaced the former co-head, Jay Kim, who defected along
with at least 10 of his bankers to Credit Suisse
earlier that year. Kim is the head of Credit Suisse's US
securitized-products team.
At the time, Barclays immediately moved to rebuild its
securitized products consumer-ABS origination group, hiring
Attea back from Morgan Stanley, which he joined from
Barclays in November 2009, and poaching several other ABS
experts from across the Street.
The firm has been one of the most consistent, top players in
structured finance, even after its 2011 shake-up; it is
currently ranked as the Number 2 US ABS underwriter in Thomson
Reuters SDC league tables, and has finished each year in the top
two spots for the past five years.
As co-head, Attea will manage the consumer and mortgage ABS
areas, and will report jointly to Jim Glascott, the head of
global debt capital markets, and Scott Wede, the head of global
securitized products trading.
Wishengrad's esoteric ABS group will become a part of
Barclays' global leveraged finance business, reporting into Jean
Francois Astier, the head of global leveraged finance.
Wishengrad, also a Lehman Brothers veteran, leads an
esoteric ABS team that has played an instrumental role recently
in reviving the market for securities backed by non-traditional
collateral as varied as restaurant franchise fees and timber.
The Barclays securitized-products management team is rounded
out by Chris Leslie, the head of global sales, Adam Yarnold, the
head of US trading, Brian Wiele, the head of the Americas
syndicate, and Joseph O'Doherty, the head of
residential-mortgage finance.