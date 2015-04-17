版本:
MOVES-Barclays appoints James Lin country manager for Taiwan

April 17 Barclays Plc appointed James Lin as country manager for Taiwan.

Lin joins Barclays from Cosmos Bank, where he was chief risk officer.

In his new role, Lin will manage relationships with regulators and senior clients in Taiwan and report to Edward Weeks, managing director, Asia Pacific. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)
