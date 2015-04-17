MOVES-Barclays appoints James Lin country manager for Taiwan

BRIEF-TransCanada says Keystone XL cost likely unchanged, maybe lower
* CEO Girling says U.S. potential lowering of corporate taxes may free up cash so company can pursue new projects
April 17 Barclays Plc appointed James Lin as country manager for Taiwan.
Lin joins Barclays from Cosmos Bank, where he was chief risk officer.
In his new role, Lin will manage relationships with regulators and senior clients in Taiwan and report to Edward Weeks, managing director, Asia Pacific. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
TORONTO, May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.