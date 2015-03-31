版本:
MOVES-Barclays hires Jonathan Eckard from Citigroup

March 31 British bank Barclays Plc said on Tuesday it appointed Jonathan Eckard as director and senior equity research analyst.

Eckard joins from Citigroup Inc, where he covered small- and mid-cap biotechnology and specialty pharmaceuticals sectors.

Eckard, to be based in New York, will focus on small- and mid-cap companies in the biotechnology sector, Barclays said.

He has also worked at Leerink Swann & Co Inc and HSBC Holdings Plc. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
