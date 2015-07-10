MOVES-Barclays hires senior specialty finance companies banker in U.S.

July 10 Barclays Plc has hired Reinhard
Koester as a managing director covering specialty finance
companies in the United States, according to people familiar
with the matter who asked not to be identified because the
appointment is not yet public.
Reinhard, who is based in New York, joins from Aquiline
Capital Partners, where he was a member of the private equity
firm's investment committee.
For four years prior to that, he was the co-head of
specialty finance and alternative asset managers at JPMorgan
Chase & Co. Koester also worked from 2004 to 2010 at
Goldman Sachs Group Inc as the co-head of specialty
finance and prior to that as chief risk officer at mortgage
insurer PMI Group Inc.
Barclays and Koester declined to comment.
Koester's hire comes after Barclays announced April 28 it
hired three other New York-based managing directors in its U.S.
investment banking unit. They include Liz Jacobs and Justin
Evans, who, like Koester, have joined Barclays' financial
institutions group (FIG). The other executive, Chad Parker,
covers clients in the industrials sector.
All of the hires came prior to the ouster of Chief Executive
Officer Anthony Jenkins this week.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)