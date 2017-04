MOVES-Barclays hires 5 executives in Asia Pacific investment banking team

Nov 7 Barclays Plc said it appointed five senior executives to strengthen its investment banking division in Asia Pacific.

Masaki Inoue was appointed managing director, covering the Japanese financial institutions sector in the investment banking division, the British bank said in a statement.

Inoue, based in Tokyo, joins from JP Morgan Securities Japan.

Atul Jhavar joined Barclays as director covering Southeast Asia debt capital markets and India high-yield debt. Jhavar, based in Singapore, joins from HSBC.

Barclays appointed Joseph Park director covering mergers and acquisitions in Korea. Park, based in Seoul, joins from Daiwa Securities Korea.

Sam Yue joined Barclays as director covering mergers and acquisitions for Greater China, based in Hong Kong. Yue joins from the Carlsberg Group.

Barclays appointed Eric Winarta coverage director for Indonesia investment banking. Winarta, based in Jakarta, joins from Standard Chartered Bank. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)