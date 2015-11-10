版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 11日 星期三 00:35 BJT

MOVES-Barclays names head of 'High-Growth and Entrepreneurs'

Nov 10 Financial services provider Barclays named Richard Heggie head of "High-Growth and Entrepreneurs".

The appointment is part of Barclays' move to support UK scale-up businesses and their founders. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

