版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 15日 星期三 18:03 BJT

MOVES-Barclays names Victor Wang head of China financials research

July 15 Barclays Plc appointed Victor Wang as director, head of China financials research and China equity strategy.

He joins from Credit Suisse, where he was director, head of China banks research.

Wang will report to Bhavtosh Vajpayee, managing director, head of equity research-Asia ex-Japan, the company said. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐