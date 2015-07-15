MOVES-Barclays names Victor Wang head of China financials research

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
July 15 Barclays Plc appointed Victor Wang as director, head of China financials research and China equity strategy.
He joins from Credit Suisse, where he was director, head of China banks research.
Wang will report to Bhavtosh Vajpayee, managing director, head of equity research-Asia ex-Japan, the company said. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.