MOVES-Barclays hires new executive M&A chairman Whittemore

(Adds previous hiring of David Levin)
July 7 Tony Whittemore, a former senior banker
at Deutsche Bank, is joining Barclays as
executive chairman of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in New York
starting on Thursday, the London-based bank said in an internal
memo.
Whittemore was most recently co-head of Americas M&A at
Deutsche Bank. Reuters first reported that he had resigned from
the German bank in April after about eight years.
Whittemore joined Deutsche Bank from Citigroup, where he
advised telecommunications companies.
As a banker, Whittemore has worked with clients such as
Charlie Ergen's EchoStar Corp and Dish Network Corp
and has also advised on large telecommunications
mergers such as the formation of Verizon Communications.
"The technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) sector
is seeing marked evolution and Tony's experience will add great
value to our clients who rely on us for strategic advice and
intellectual capital," Gary Posternack, Barclays' Global Head of
M&A said in the memo.
Barclays has made key hires in recent months, including
Carlo Calabria who joined as chairman of M&A in Europe, the
Middle East and Africa. The bank has also added two managing
directors in healthcare, Jason Haas and David Levin, a director,
Evan Matlin, and consumer retail investment banker Eric Biddle.
Barclays is currently 4th in the Thomson Reuters U.S. M&A
league tables, up from 9th a year ago.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Liana B. Baker
in San Francisco; Editing by Tom Brown)