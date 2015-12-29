Barclays in $13.75 mln U.S. settlement over mutual funds

Impact of job-stealing robots a growing concern at Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last decade, but global CEOs say the real culprits are increasingly machines.
Dec 29 Barclays Plc will pay more than $13.75 million to settle a U.S. regulator's charges that it allowed customers to make more than 6,100 unsuitable mutual fund switches, and failed to provide some customers discounts on large fund transactions.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority on Tuesday said the British bank's Barclays Capital Inc unit will pay more than $10 million in restitution, including interest, and was fined $3.75 million.
Barclays did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle, FINRA said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
JAKARTA, Jan 20 The Indonesian unit of Freeport-Mcmoran Inc is seeking fiscal and legal guarantees from the government over mining rules issued last week, a spokesman for the copper mining giant said late on Thursday.
