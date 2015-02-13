UPDATE 2-Barclays fails to win dismissal of NY 'dark pool' lawsuit

(Adds details from decision, Schneiderman comment, background)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Feb 13 A New York judge on Friday
rejected Barclays Plc's effort to dismiss state
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's lawsuit accusing it of
defrauding clients about high-speed trading in its private "dark
pool" trading platform.
Justice Shirley Werner Kornreich of the State Supreme Court
in Manhattan said it was premature to dismiss Schneiderman's
claim under the state's Martin Act, a powerful anti-fraud law.
"Traders are entitled to rely on material representations
banks make about their dark pools," the judge wrote. "If such
representations are untrue, the integrity of dark pools will be
compromised and investor confidence in them will be shaken."
But the judge said Schneiderman still must show enough
specifics about Barclays' dark pool to demonstrate the bank lied
to clients and investors.
Quoting from Schneiderman's complaint, Kornreich also said
she would not transform the case into a battle over the legality
of high-speed trading.
"Investors in the dark pool are highly sophisticated and,
hence, no liability will be found simply on the basis of
meaningless words, such as 'aggressive', 'predatory', and
'toxic'," she wrote. "This court is not influenced, nor is it
moved, by the NYAG's public policy arguments."
Kornreich said she will rule later on whether Schneiderman
raised a valid Martin Act claim, and that Barclays' arguments
that the law should not apply were "not entirely unreasonable."
The judge also dismissed a claim that Schneiderman brought
under a separate state law.
Barclays had no immediate comment.
Liz DeBold, a spokeswoman for Schneiderman, said: "We are
pleased the court affirmed our ability to pursue a claim against
Barclays."
Dark pools were designed to let people quietly trade shares
before investors in the broader market could learn about and bet
against their trades.
But in his lawsuit, Schneiderman said Barclays falsely told
clients from 2012 to 2014 that its algorithms gave no advantage
to particular trading venues or client orders, despite having
reprogrammed those algorithms to favor its dark pool.
He also said Barclays falsely downplayed the percentage of
dark pool trading that was "aggressive," and that electronic
trading chief William White and head of product development
David Johnsen directly oversaw this activity.
Schneiderman's lawsuit is among the highest-profile cases as
regulators probe high-speed trading, which came under scrutiny
in Michael Lewis' bestseller "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt."
The case is Schneiderman v. Barclays Capital Inc et al, New
York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 451391/2014.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Chris Reese)