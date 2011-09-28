Barclays UK, Europe retail banking boss to leave

LONDON, Sept 28 The head of Barclays' retail and business banking in Britain and Europe is set to leave the bank, handing the running of its core UK operations to the current head of its African business.

Deanna Oppenheimer will leave at the end of this year. The 53-year-old American has been with Barclays for six years and it is her decision to leave, a spokesman for the bank said.

Ashok Vaswani, currently chief executive of Barclays Africa, will take over running UK retail and business banking from Oct. 1.

Antony Jenkins, global head of retail and business banking, will take direct responsibility for European operations, which Barclays is attempting to turn around after heavy losses in Spain. It said the recovery is on track, but it is not expecting to hit profitability targets until 2015, later than the 2013 targets set for most parts of the bank.

Oppenheimer was poached from U.S. lender Washington Mutual and was well respected at Barclays, leading a turnaround of the UK retail banking operations.

In a separate development on Wednesday, the Financial Services Authority (FSA) said British customers made more complaints about Barclays than any other banking brand in the first half of the year.