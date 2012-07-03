Britain's Osborne welcomes Barclays ceo resignation

LONDON, July 3 British finance minister George
Osborne welcomed the resignation of Barclays Chief
Executive Bob Diamond on Tuesday, saying he hoped it was the
first step in a new culture of responsible British banking.
"I think it's the right decision for Barclays, I think it's
the right decision for the country because we need Barclays bank
focussed on lending to our economy and not distracted by this
argument about who should be in charge," Osborne told BBC Radio.
"I hope it's a first step to a new culture of responsibility
in British banking."
Diamond announced his resignation with immediate effect on
Tuesday following an interest rate-rigging scandal, making him
the highest-profile victim so far in a probe that spans a dozen
major banks across the world.
Barclays was fined $453 million by U.S. and British
authorities after a probe found traders had manipulated the
London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor), which is used worldwide
as a benchmark for prices on about $350 trillion of financial
products.