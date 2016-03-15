Barclays cuts shares awarded to top executives to $12 mln

LONDON, March 15 Barclays almost halved
the value of shares awarded to its top executives this year due
to a share price fall, handing them stock worth 8.7 million
pounds ($12 million) compared with 16.4 million pounds a year
earlier.
New Barclays chief executive Jes Staley got the biggest
payout with shares worth just under 1.8 million pounds, made up
of his role-based allowance and a buyout payment for shares
forfeited from previous employers.
Barclays' annual payday, announced on Tuesday, covers
various incentive schemes including role-based "allowances" from
the first quarter of the year, the vesting of shares awarded in
the last three years, and bonuses paid this year in shares.
The shares went to the bank's top nine executives, down from
the 11 who received the shares in 2015 following the departures
of former CEO Antony Jenkins and ex investment bank boss Tom
King.
Much of the decline in the value of the total shares awarded
is due to the bank's plunging share price in the last year. The
shares given to the top executives were worth 1.65 pounds each,
the bank said, down from 2.53 pounds a year ago.
Barclays said on March 1 it would sell its Africa business
as part of a plan by Staley to simplify the bank's structure and
seek higher shareholder returns, after reporting a 2 percent
profit drop and slashing its dividend.
($1 = 0.7066 pounds)
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Alexander Smith)