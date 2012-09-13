Barclays unit sells $1.4 bln student housing stake to PGGM

LONDON, Sept 13 A Barclays unit has
sold a 60 percent stake in Britain's largest student housing
landlord, University Partnerships Programme (UPP), to Dutch
pension fund manager PGGM in a deal estimated to be worth 840
million pounds ($1.35 billion).
PGGM, which has 125 billion euros ($161 billion) in assets
under management, did not disclose the deal value. Barclays's
Infrastructure Funds (BIF) unit said UPP had an enterprise
value, a broad measure of what the company is worth in a
takeover, of 1.4 billion pounds.
"The deal is a good example of implementing the fund's
direct investment strategy in stable social infrastructure
sectors with a long term focus," PGGM's Head of Infrastructure,
Henk Huizing, said in a statement.
BIF, which first invested in UPP in 1997, is also
considering selling its remaining 40 percent stake to capitalise
on strong investor demand for student housing, a source familiar
with the deal told Reuters.
The student accommodation sector's high occupancy rates and
stable income streams has given it greater appeal over other
classes of real estate like offices and shops. It has attracted
a rising number of institutional investors like insurer Aviva
and private equity firm Round Hill Capital.
Investors poured nearly 800 million pounds into student
housing in the first half of 2012, property consultancy CBRE
said in July, more than double the 375 million pounds
invested over the same period last year.
UPP manages a portfolio of 28,000 student rooms across the
UK and has a rent roll of 133 million pounds. Its group turnover
for the financial year ending 2011 was 104 million pounds.