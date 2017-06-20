Ex-Barclays executive Boath SFO charges based on false understanding

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
LONDON, June 20 Former Barclays executive Richard Boath said on Tuesday he would defend himself against criminal charges filed by the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over the bank's 2008 emergency fundraising from Qatari investors.
"The SFO's decision to charge me is based on a false understanding of my role and the facts. I was not a decision-maker and had no control over what the bank did in 2008," Boath said in the statement.
Boath, who said he would contest the charges vigorously, said he had repeatedly raised concerns about the decisions taken by the bank with both senior management and senior lawyers and been reassured the decisions were lawful.
He is among four executives charged by the SFO on Tuesday over Barclays' 2008 fundraising.
(Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Kirstin Ridley)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.