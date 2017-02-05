Barclays to overhaul back office operations to cope with ring-fencing

* UK banks must separate retail, investment banking
operations
* New Barclays unit will support both sides after
ring-fencing
* Could operate smoothly even if one operation got into
trouble
* Staff unclear who they will work for, fear job cuts -
sources
* Overhaul to soak up much of 1 bln pound cost of
ring-fencing
By Lawrence White
LONDON, Feb 5 Barclays Plc is about to
overhaul its back office operations under a restructuring to
help it comply with new post-crisis rules forcing British banks
to ring-fence their retail operations from their riskier
business.
It has formed a new company that will operate as a
standalone unit providing support services to both of its two
main operations when they are formally separated - retail and
investment banking, the bank said.
The ring-fencing rules seek to avoid a repeat of the 2008
crisis, when banks' bad bets threatened depositors' cash. While
Barclays was not among those that needed a UK taxpayer-funded
bailout, the new rules apply to all lenders in Britain that have
retail and commercial or investment banking activities.
At Barclays, the aim is that critical support functions
could continue to operate smoothly if either of its two main
businesses were to run into trouble, while also keeping costs
down by not having several separate back-office units, sources
involved in the project said.
The overhaul - including the creation of the new company
known internally as ServCo - will affect most of the more than
10,000 people who work in Barclays back offices operations in 17
countries around the world.
It will group together the bank's huge operations in India
and South Africa that provide technology support and data
management, along with functions such as compliance with
regulatory requirements, corporate relations, legal affairs and
human resources.
While for some staff this will simply involve a change in
the name of the legal entity they work for, the sources said it
was also likely to lead to some job losses.
Barclays declined to comment on the possible staff cuts or
the cost of the restructuring.
However, sources with direct knowledge of the project said
it would soak up much of the 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion)
that Barclays has said it will cost to comply with the
ring-fencing rules.
UPHEAVAL
The structural change shows the upheaval that British banks
face to meet the rules that come into force in 2019.
Other British lenders are working on similar models. HSBC
transferred 18,000 employees to a UK-based service company in
2015, according to a company filing, as part of a move to
insulate its back-office functions to comply with the new
regulations.
HSBC plans to base its ring-fenced British retail and
commercial banking business in Birmingham, shifting about 1,000
staff to the central English city from London. Barclays,
however, will keep both main operations headquartered at its
building in the capital's Canary Wharf district.
Paul Compton, Barclays' chief operating officer, is
overseeing the creation of the new company, which will formally
be called Barclays Services Ltd.
"From the outset, we've been keen to use the incoming
ringfencing regulations to enhance the banking experience for
our customers and clients, and the establishment of the service
company is a great example of how we can put this into
practice," Compton told Reuters in an email. He declined to
comment on how many people will work in the new unit.
Some back office workers are confused about which entity
they will end up working for and concerned about losing their
jobs, two of the sources said. ServCo's management structure
will be formalised by April with a view to it beginning
operations by September, they added.
Compton joined the bank in May 2016, one of many
high-profile former JPMorgan bankers recruited by
Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley, who himself ran the U.S.
lender's investment banking division until 2013.
($1 = 0.7988 pounds)
