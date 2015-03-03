Barclays takes extra 750 mln stg FX provision as profits rise 12 pct

LONDON, March 3 Barclays set aside 750 million pounds more for potential foreign exchange fines and litigation as the British bank's annual profits rose a higher-than-expected 12 percent thanks to a sharp cut in costs.

Barclays on Tuesday said it made a 2014 adjusted pretax profit of 5.5 billion pounds, up from a restated 4.9 billion in 2013 and above the average analyst forecast of 5.3 billion pounds.

Barclays said its provision for legal and regulatory matters was 1.7 billion pounds at the end of the year, up from 485 million a year earlier.

It included 1.25 billion pounds for ongoing investigations and litigation relating to alleged foreign exchange manipulation, after the bank more than doubled its previous 500 million pound provision. (Reporting by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sinead Cruise)