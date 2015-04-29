UPDATE 3-Barclays takes extra $1.2 bln hit for potential forex settlements

* Provision for foreign exchange settlement now $3.2 bln
* Past problems blight CEO's turnaround efforts
* Q1 profit down 26 pct to 1.3 bln stg; underlying profit up
9 pct
* Investment bank Q1 revenues up 2 pct on year, profits jump
(Adds comments from finance director, analyst)
By Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham
LONDON, April 29 Barclays set aside
another 800 million pounds ($1.2 billion) on Wednesday to cover
potential settlements for alleged foreign exchange manipulation,
hitting profits and reflecting its struggle to put past problems
behind it.
Barclays said it had now set aside 2.05 billion pounds
($3.2 billion) to cover any settlement, but offered only limited
clues on how soon a deal might come.
U.S. and British authorities are investigating the
allegations. Barclays pulled out of a settlement between some
authorities and six rival banks in November because it had not
reached a deal with New York's regulator.
"That (extra provision) reflects the further discussions
we've been having with a number of regulators and agencies
around the world across multiple jurisdictions," Finance
Director Tushar Morzaria told reporters.
Barclays wanted to settle the allegations with as many
agencies as possible in one go and Morzaria said the bank did
not regret pulling out of the earlier settlement.
New York's banking regulator has said it could reach a deal
with Barclays next month if it excluded a probe of the possible
rigging of rates through computer programs. It could take
several more months if that trading is included.
Barclays could settle next month with a host of regulators,
and leave any settlement with New York's regulator on computer
trading until a later date.
Barclays also set aside another 150 million pounds for
compensating customer mis-sold insurance products in Britain,
which has now cost Barclays 5.4 billion pounds and all British
banks more than 26 billion.
Britain's four biggest banks have paid out 42 billion pounds
in charges related to misconduct in the past five years, and
face paying out another 19 billion pounds over the next two
years, Standard & Poor's said this week.
PROVISION DRAGS
Under Chief Executive Antony Jenkins, Barclays has abandoned
its ambition of being a Wall Street powerhouse, shrinking its
investment bank in favour of a return to its retail roots. He is
cutting 19,000 jobs and shedding unwanted assets and businesses
to cut costs and improve returns and its capital strength.
However, the cost of settling past misconduct issues
continues to dog Barclays' attempt to turn itself around.
The bank reported a statutory pretax profit of 1.3 billion
pounds, down 26 percent from a year ago.
Its underlying pretax profit, stripping out the provision
and other one-off items, was 1.8 billion pounds, up 9 percent
from a year ago and just above the average forecast from
analysts polled by the company.
Barclays shares dipped 0.6 percent by 1010 GMT, as analysts
said the results showed progress being made by the bank, but the
forex provision was higher than expected.
"The increased FX provision, unaccompanied by further
news-flow, is rather troubling," said Mike Trippitt, analyst at
Numis Securities.
Return on equity, a key measure of profitability, was 10.9
percent for the core business, as earnings from personal and
corporate banking rose 14 percent and underlying costs fell 7
percent.
The investment bank's profits rose 37 percent on the year to
675 million pounds, as revenues rose 2 percent to 2.2 billion
pounds, in line with analysts' expectations and echoing a strong
performance by its U.S. rivals.
"The investment bank had a good Q1, representing a
performance which is more indicative of the potential of the
franchise following the repositioning undertaken last year,"
Jenkins said.
($1 = 0.6515 pounds)
(Editing by Keith Weir)